James F.
Burke Jr.
Beaver Falls
James F. Burke, Jr., 87, of Beaver Falls, died Monday September 14, 2020, in Encompass Rehabilitation, Sewickley.
Born February 8, 1933, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late James F., Sr., and Ima (Gillingham) Burke. He was a member of the former 1st United Methodist Church, Beaver Falls, where he served as treasurer. Jim served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War in the 37th Engineer Combat Group, 143rd Engineer Company building floating bridges. He was the owner and operator of the former BF Tire Center, founder of Burke's Bavarian Brass, member of the Monaca Cornet Band, elected to the musicians Hall of Fame (May 28, 2000), and played in many musical groups throughout the county. He enjoyed music his whole life; trumpet was his choice. Jim was the secretary of the former Parian Lodge F & AM No. 662 for over 27 years, a member of the Ellwood-Parian Lodge F& AM No. 599 and Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle Consistory.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, whom he married May 12, 1956, Norma "Jean" Burke; their children, Kathleen and Douglas Brogdon, Erie, Pa.; James F. III and Karen Burke, Columbus, Ind.; Lynne and Eric Stumpf, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Timothy and Christina Burke, East Haddam, Conn.; and Jeffrey and Julie Burke, Beaver Falls; eleven grandchildren, Nellie Jean Schweikert, Douglas Dean Brogdon, Jr., Lindsay Michele Barker, David James Burke, Caitlin Elizabeth Burke, Ryan James Burke, Benjamin Coniah Stumpf, Mathew Charles Stumpf, Mathilda Alexandra Burke, Sean Jeffrey Burke, and Paige Marie Burke; seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Kathleen Schweikert, Ruby Ann Schweikert, Alexis Marie Brogdon, Olivia Grace Barker, Edward James Stumpf, Emmaline Ann Stumpf, Violet Grace Burke, and Henry Mason Burke; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Allan Brooks officiating.
Private interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Shriners Hospitals
of Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.