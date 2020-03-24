Home

McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
JAMES F. MACK

JAMES F. MACK Obituary
James F. Mack

Georgetown

James F. Mack, 88, of Georgetown (Hanover Twp.), died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the H.J. Heinz Community Living Center Aspinwall.

Born December 27, 1931, in New Cumberland W.Va., he was a son of the late James G. and Jane

(Whitaker) Mack. He was a retired steelworker having worked for Weirton and then National Steel and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a Corporal during the Korean war.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia A., Mack on July 23, 2016; a son, Robert Mack; two brothers, Fred and Tom Mack and four sisters, Alice Call, Shirley Hitchens, Bertha Presley and Libby Jack.

Surviving are his children, Ronald F. (Andrea) Mack of Georgetown and Rose Crisi and her companion, Larry Weyers of Clinton; three brothers, Harry Mack of Weirton, Donnie Mack of East Liverpool and Ronnie Mack of Newell; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic situation and for the health and safety of family and friends a private service will be held Wednesday, with interment to follow in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery.

Memorials in his name can be to one's favorite charity.

Arrangements by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
