James G.
Boots Sr.
North Sewickley Township
James G. Boots Sr., 75, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 17, 1945, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Eleanor Koach Boots. He was married to the love of his life, Susan Hammerle Boots for 50 years, she survives.
Jim was a 1965 graduate of Riverside High School. An accomplished athlete, he set Riverside's long jump record and held it for over 37 years. He was an avid golfer and loved to play with his best friends and his son. Jim was also an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved to watch the Indians, Cavaliers and Browns. His dedication was rewarded with the 2016 NBA Championship and he was awarded the opportunity to throw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Indians on September 11, 2017.
He was an active member of the Concord United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees. A decorated Vietnam Veteran, Jim received the Silver and Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart during his service. He was inducted into the Soldiers and Sailors Hall of Valor in Pittsburgh in 2013. He worked and retired from Conrail in Conway, where he was a train conductor for 23 years. He enjoyed watching old westerns on TV and reading about presidential and military history. He kept the Bible next to his favorite chair so he could read from it daily.
His family and his grandchildren were his entire world. Nothing made him happier than to spend time with his family and watch his grandchildren participate in all of their activities. He especially loved ice cream!! His smile, laughter and genuine warm demeanor welcomed everyone he met. Jim always made people feel good for having been around him and he left a lasting impression on all he knew.
Surviving with his wife, Susan, are a son, James (Kim) Boots Jr., and daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Zupanek, all of Boardman, Ohio; two brothers, Wilbur (Mary Jane) Boots of Fombell, and Donald Boots of West Pittsburg; and four grandchildren, Caleb, Sarah, Ethan, and Connor.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Please adhere to Covid-19 protocol and wear a mask. Pastor Chris Kindle will officiate. Private interment will take place in the Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com