1/1
James H. "Jim" Allmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. 'Jim' Allmann

New Brighton

James H. "Jim" Allmann, age 88, New Brighton, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care in Mars.

Born March 27, 1932, in Rochester, he was the son of the late William Allmann and Emma Young Allmann.

Jim was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church and served on the Consistory as an Elder. He also served as the Sunday School Superintendent. He was employed as a clerk for People's Natural Gas for 32 years. Upon retirement, he was employed by Harold Zeigler Roofing and Heating for an additional 20 years. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge 429 F &AM for over 35 years and a member of the New Castle Consistory and Syria Shrine. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Shirley McCandless Allmann who he married on November 6, 1954; his sons, William (Sue Brown) Allmann of New Brighton and Timothy (Beth) Allmann of Harmony; his grandchildren, Krista (Nathan) Jones, William (Nicole) Allmann, Jr., and Isaac Allmann; his great-grandchildren, Courtney LaValle, Vanessa LaValle, Lucas and Briella Allmann, and Gavin, Brenna and Kaylee Jones; his siblings, Donald "Pete" Allmann of Zelienople, Leah "Till" Frederick of Harmony, Joanne Nine of New Brighton, and Judy Gerwig of Harmony; and his numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, William Allman Jr., Hilda Harley, Beatrice Yeck, Mary Kirker, Emma Ruckert, Doloris Cunningham, and an infant sister.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday October, 28, 2020, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.

Jim will be laid to rest in the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum in Daugherty Twp.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church or to St. John Specialty Care.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved