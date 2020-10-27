James H. 'Jim' Allmann
New Brighton
James H. "Jim" Allmann, age 88, New Brighton, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care in Mars.
Born March 27, 1932, in Rochester, he was the son of the late William Allmann and Emma Young Allmann.
Jim was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church and served on the Consistory as an Elder. He also served as the Sunday School Superintendent. He was employed as a clerk for People's Natural Gas for 32 years. Upon retirement, he was employed by Harold Zeigler Roofing and Heating for an additional 20 years. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge 429 F &AM for over 35 years and a member of the New Castle Consistory and Syria Shrine. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Shirley McCandless Allmann who he married on November 6, 1954; his sons, William (Sue Brown) Allmann of New Brighton and Timothy (Beth) Allmann of Harmony; his grandchildren, Krista (Nathan) Jones, William (Nicole) Allmann, Jr., and Isaac Allmann; his great-grandchildren, Courtney LaValle, Vanessa LaValle, Lucas and Briella Allmann, and Gavin, Brenna and Kaylee Jones; his siblings, Donald "Pete" Allmann of Zelienople, Leah "Till" Frederick of Harmony, Joanne Nine of New Brighton, and Judy Gerwig of Harmony; and his numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, William Allman Jr., Hilda Harley, Beatrice Yeck, Mary Kirker, Emma Ruckert, Doloris Cunningham, and an infant sister.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday October, 28, 2020, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.
Jim will be laid to rest in the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum in Daugherty Twp.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church or to St. John Specialty Care.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.