James H. Yarsky
Fombell
James H. Yarsky of Fombell, died peacefully on August 27, 2020, at his home with Colleen, his wife of 56 years, and children Suzanne (Gregg) Fornataro, James E. (Elizabeth) Yarsky, Laura (Scott) Fisher, Lisa (Eric) Martin and Jill (David) Czar by his side. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Clint, Jesse and Bo Fornataro, Benjamin, Rachel, and Zoe Yarsky, Lyle, Shane and Lance Fisher, Wade, Durke and Sage Martin, and June, Joelle and Liam Czar. He was born to the late Jacob and Margaret Nauman Yarsky, brother of Ronald and the late Robert Yarsky and uncle to many nieces and nephews. James, a U.S. Marine Veteran dedicated to his family, retired from US Airways after 33 years as a mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion Post 474 Horseshoe League and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his Elk County camp.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Gregory's Church in Zelienople, where he served as an usher. Burial will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Funeral arrangements by BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., OF ZELIENOPLE, PA. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
