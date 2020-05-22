Home

Pitts Funeral Home - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
James Harris
James Harris Sr.

James Harris Sr. Obituary
James

Harris Sr.

Aliquippa

James Harris Sr. was on born July 4, 1924 and went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020. He lived out the spirit of Christ through his kind nature and willingness to serve.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cornelia Harris and mother Ruby Gray.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, James (Corinne) Harris and Marvin (Darsell) Harris; five grandchildren, Marvin II, Kweilen,Vanna,Tyneisha, and Jamie; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wallace (Doretha) Jackson and Curtis Jackson; two sisters, Carrie Seymour and Ruby Jackson; the Anderson family; and many other devoted family and friends.

The family would like to thank Lakeview Personal Care Home who cared for him the last few years. V

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, followed by graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery at 11 a.m.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 22, 2020
