JAMES HENRY HILL
James Henry Hill

New Brighton

James Henry Hill, 80, of New Brighton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

Born March 22, 1940, in New Brighton, he was a son of the late David and Evelyn (Law) Hill. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. He was a retired aide of the Geriatric Center, Beaver. He loved life and his family, and would do anything for anybody.

He is survived by his daughter, Shiree Bailey; brothers, David Hill Jr., Inglewood, California and Arnold "Ed" Hill, Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Olivia Hill-Vuckich, New Brighton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis "Harold" Hill, Albert "Koone" Hill and Calvin Hill and sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Hill-Cook, Lenora Hill-Cuspard, Alberta "Birdee" Hill, Florene Hill, and Gwendolyn "Doll" Hill.

No services will take place at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Inurnment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

A special thank you to the Beaver and Butler County Life programs for their love and care over the last few years. James enjoyed your company and was grateful for all you provided for him.

J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
