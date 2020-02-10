Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
108 Holland Ave.
Westover/ Morgantown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
108 Holland Ave.
Westover/ Morgantown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Matuga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Matuga


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Joseph Matuga Obituary
James Joseph Matuga

Morgantown, W. Va.

James Joseph Matuga, of Morgantown, W.Va., who was born May 2, 1941, in Sewickley, Pa., peacefully went to be with the Lord February 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis "Frank" and Pauline Mikulich Matuga; four siblings; and an infant grandson.

Jim is survived by son, James (Jim) Matuga and wife Rebekah of Morgantown, W.Va.; daughter, Amy Matuga (fiancé Danny Pugh) of Morgantown, W.Va.; and son Robert (Rob) Matuga and wife Michelle of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Dylan Matuga, Jordan Smith (spouse Christopher Smith), Jimmy Montague (spouse Ashley Montague), and Isabelle Matuga of Gaithersburg, Md.; siblings, Margaret Matuga Rudich, Clara Matuga Montini and husband Michael, and Edward Matuga and wife Millie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be at SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/ Morgantown, W.Va., on Wednesday, February 12th from 4 p.m. until the 7:30 p.m. funeral service. Please, no flowers.

Send donations to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www. smithfcc.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -