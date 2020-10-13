James L. Beightley
New Brighton
James L. Beightley, 74, of New Brighton, Pa., went to join his wife on October 8, 2020.
Born June 17, 1946, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late B. D. and Anna Mae Beightley.
Jim graduated from Monaca High School in 1964 and attended Martin Anthony School in Pittsburgh. A born salesman, he worked for 30 years as Area Sales Manager with the Genesee Brewing Co. in Rochester, N.Y. He made many friends traveling Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York and other parts of the United States. He retired in 2008 but found that retirement was not for him, so after acquiring a CDL license to drive a school bus, he went to work for Rhodes Transit driving for Central Valley School District. He truly enjoyed his job and loved going to work every day transporting his kids.
He loved sports cars and owned several during his life. He loved his family and enjoyed vacationing with them at the Jersey Shore. He was involved with youth sports in New Brighton having coached baseball and as president of the midget's football program. He was instrumental in taking the entire midget team to Niagara Falls, Canada to play a Charity football game. He loved children, and there was nothing he wouldn't do for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death along with his parents; his wife, Karen (Beckert) Beightley, who he loved and missed every day; her parents, Chuck and Pat Beckert; and his two brothers-in-law, Chick DiBiago and Bill Woods.
He is survived by his son, Josh (Melissa Pfeifer) Beightley and stepson, Chuck (Sami) Carrol and their families; sisters, Bonnie DiBiago and Deb Woods; and nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of his grandsons, Rhett and Rocco Beightley.
At his request, there was a private family viewing. His ashes will be reunited with Karen's at a favorite vacation spot.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care he received at AHN Cancer Center in Monaca, especially nurse Patty and in addition nurse Rhonda with AHN Hospice.
Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
