James L.
Rubino Sr.
Brighton Township
James L. Rubino Sr., 79, a long-time resident of Brighton Twp., passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020, after a long, full life filled with unwavering faith, love, and laughter.
Born January 26, 1941, in Monaca, he was a son of the late Charles and Lena Cascio Rubino. He was a loving husband to his wife, Jeanne of 58 years. He will never be forgotten.
He worked as a millwright at Polysar, St. Joe Zinc and BASF for a combined 49 years. Upon retirement, he became the heart and soul of Grand Valley Inn and was a faithful member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a 1958 graduate of Monaca High School. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and dimples, his tireless devotion to family, friends and anyone who needed anything. He will continue to serve as a role model for his incredible work ethic. He devoted his life to his family and became a second father/grandfather to so many.
From the time he served the community as a Brighton Township youth baseball coach, and until the time of his death, he touched countless lives, and he was always there for anyone who needed it.
We will remember his magnificent green thumb and bountiful harvest from his garden, which he shared with everyone. He had a language all his own that we will use to always honor him. He will forever be the center and strength of our Rubino family, the one you could call for anything, anytime. He was admired by all for his selflessness and generous acts.
He will be sadly missed by his wife and high school sweetheart, Jeanne Draganac Rubino; his sons, John Rubino of Beaver, Jim (Missy) Rubino of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Jeff (Lesa) Rubino of Castle Rock, Colo., and Joe Rubino of Beaver; his daughters, Kate (Larry) Benigno of Beavercreek, Ohio, Kristyn (Steve) Pless of Beaver, and Nancy (Jeff) Kelly of Hopewell; brother, Frank Rubino; sister, Dolly (Casio) Roberta; grandchildren, Chelsy, Jimmy (Kayla), Sammy Jo (Jimmy), Genna, Matt (Carrie), JP, Lea, Jake, Diana, Meghan, Hannah, Reece, and Alaina; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Brooks. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuckie Rubino.
Friends will be received Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church by Father Robert Miller. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
. Interment will follow at the Beaver Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Reece Rubino Benefit Fund, c/o Nancy Kelly, 2000 Alameda Dr., Aliquippa, PA 15001 or to the Angel Fund, c/o of Saints Peter and Paul Church, East End Ave., Beaver, PA 15009.