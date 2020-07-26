James 'Jimmy' Lee
James "Jimmy" Lee, of Monaca, Pa., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born November 27, 1942, to parents Robert and Burdella (Dobson) Lee, he grew up in Beaver, Pa., where he met his lifelong partner, Bonnie Ferrall. Upon graduating from Beaver High School, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the submarine USS Argonaut (SS-475) from 1961 to 1965. Upon discharge, he worked most of his career as an electrician at the zinc processing plant in Monaca, Pa. He was an avid golfer and formed many friendships through his favorite pastime.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.
A long list of family and friends will miss him dearly including his devoted wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Ferrall) Lee; son, Dennis Lee (wife Lindsay); daughter, Monica Tanner (husband Bobby); daughter, Heather Lee (husband Scot); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Lee; sister, Lynn Lucas; and sister, Kim Graham.
To honor Jimmy's wishes, no service will be held.
