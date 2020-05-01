Home

Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
JAMES M. RHODE

James M. Rhode, 84, formerly of New Sewickley Twp, died Tuesday April 28, 2020, at home in Zelienople.

Born April 14,1936, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Fred and Hilda Martin Rhode. He was retired from LTV Steel, a member of New Hope Lutheran Church and a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine M. Rhode on September 21, 2010; a son, James M. Rhode Jr.; four brothers, Fred, Elmer, Albert and Bill Rhode and a sister, Betty.

He is survived by two stepsons, Michael (Dori) Marich, Moon Twp. and Charles (Kathleen) Marich, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, Kristyn(Fernando), Phillip, Matthew (Leanna), Alyssa (Drew), Christopher (Megan) and Andrew; five great-grandchildren; his loving companion, Ardith Curtis, Zelienople and her daughter Amy; a niece, Rose Ann Wilson and a nephew, Jack Rhode.

A private family viewing and service were held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.

Entombment followed at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 1, 2020
