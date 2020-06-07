JAMES QUINN WHITE
James Quinn White

Formerly of Ellwood City

James Quinn White, 52, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital in Georgetown, S.C.

Jim was born January 30, 1968, in Heidelberg, Germany, a son of Olive Lee Bonzo White and the late Don L. White. He grew up in Ellwood City, Pa., and the Panama Canal Zone. He graduated Lincoln High School in Ellwood. Jim loved his active outdoor life and his time riding his motorcycles.

Jim is predeceased by his father, CSGM Don L. White.

Surviving are his mother, Olive L. White of Beaver Falls, Pa.; three brothers, David Lee White of Mentor, Ohio; Howard Neale White (Erika) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Kenneth Carl White (Debi) of Lakeview, Ohio; the love of his life, Stephanie Floyd Taylor; his nieces and nephews, Emma Jane, Margret Brook, Brittany, Katie, Chrissy, Johnny, Jeremiah, and Elijah; and his beloved dog, Mojo.

A memorial services was held in Georgetown, S.C.

www.mayerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
