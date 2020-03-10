Home

James R. Allen Obituary
James R. Allen

Wampum

James R. Allen, 78, of Wampum, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence following a one year battle with cancer.

Born January 23, 1942, in Wampum, Pa., he was the son of the late James J. and Jean Aley Allen. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stelter Allen, whom he married on June 1, 1961.

Jim graduated from Wampum High School in 1959. He worked at B&W as a scrap controller and later at Veka where he retired. Jim was a member of Barnstone Ministries.

Survivors include two sons, Jim (Penny) Allen Jr. of New Castle and Brian (Anita) Allen of Wampum; one daughter, Tammy (Gary) Ambrose of Wampum; a sister, Paula Hilliard of Wampum; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald J. Allen.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. with the funeral service commencing at 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum, with Pastor Albert Librizzi of Barnstone Ministries officiating.

Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020
