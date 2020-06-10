JAMES R. WHITE
James R. White

Beaver Falls

James R. White, 79, of Beaver Falls, a resident at Villa St. Joseph in Baden, Pa., has gone home to be with the Lord and his beautiful wife, Connie on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Born October 29, 1940, to the late James and Dorothy (Mansfield) White. He was a member of the Happy Days Car Club of Beaver Falls. Jim loved cruising in his 1938 Chevy Street Rod and going to car shows. Spending time with his beautiful wife and grandchildren kept him young and a big smile on his face. He worked at B & W (Koppel Steel) his whole life prior to retirement.

He is survived by his five children, Pamela (Thomas) Chickness of Harmony, Timothy (Karen Truitt) White of Beaver Falls, Bonnie (Charles) Lewis of Beaver Falls, Donald (Jean) White of East Palestine and Donna (David) Ratkovich of Beaver Falls; eight grandchildren, Andrea and Jason Chickness of Harmony, Chad and Matt Lewis of Beaver Falls, Christina and Megan White of East Palestine, Jessica (Zachary) Black of Beaver Falls and Jacob Ratkovich of Beaver Falls and his brother, John White.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Jackie White.

Due to current restrictions a private family visitation will be held at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, Pa 15010, with a Mass to follow at St. Monica Parish.

Interment will take place at Beaver Falls Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
