James R



Graham



Formerly of Hookstown



James R Graham, beloved father, and grandfather, died November 14, 2020, after an extended illness.



A proud American, born in Hookstown, Pa., he served in the U.S. 101st Airborne Army Division. He was an electrician by trade but tried many careers like carpenter and coal miner. He finished his career by working for Disney World for 25 years. After that, he took care of his parents and spent time enjoying his children and grandchildren. He loved Jesus, football and his country.



He was married to Linda Graham who passed away in 2012.



He had three children, James (Jimbo), Shannon and Suzie. He left his sisters, Pat Haught, Dinah Carpenter; his brother. Paul Graham; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and Rusty the dog.



A blessed family man who would serve others before himself. Jim will be missed.



