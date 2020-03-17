|
|
James Rosenmund Palmer
North Sewickley Township
James Rosenmund
Palmer, 73, of North Sewickley Township, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness.
Born June 28, 1946, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late John R. and Dorothy Rosenmund Palmer.
Jim attended the Concord United Methodist Church, where he lent his skills and knowledge on construction projects. Jim retired with 31 years of service from the Rochester Area School District, where he was a high school math and science teacher. Is it not fitting that he passed away on a celebrated mathematical day known as Pi (3.14) day? He was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1964, received a bachelor's degree from Edinboro University in 1967, and a master's degree from Edinboro University in 1970. Jim was a dedicated Christian family man, teaching not only his family, but also his students life lessons with a light-hearted sense of humor. Whether it be building houses or restoring antique automobiles, he was never without a project. He was known as "Mr. Fix-It" in his neighborhood. There was no problem that he could not solve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Robert Palmer in 1990.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Sullivan Palmer; his children and their spouses, James R. Palmer, Jr. and his wife, Lora, Cassville, Pa.; Patrick B. Palmer, Rogers, Ohio; Lori M. Hall and her husband, James, North Sewickley Township and, Jennifer Palmer Thorn, North Sewickley Township. Pappy will be missed by his ten grandchildren, Keri A. Palmer, Ryan J. Palmer, Jack Palmer, Aliyah Palmer, Daphne Palmer, Jalyssa Palmer, Chloe J. Palmer, Austin C. Hall and his fiancée, Ashley Torres, Ashley S. Hall and Emma I. Montes. Jim will also be missed by special friends, Barbara Lougee, Bob and Denette Orr, and Chuck and Nancy Herrmann.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. There will be an additional visitation on Thursday in the Concord United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Phipps officiating. Private interment will be held in St. John's "Burrys" Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 17, 2020