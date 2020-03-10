Home

James S. Cornell Obituary
James S.

Cornell

Bridgewater

James S. Cornell, 59, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his home.

He was born December 4, 1960, in Rochester and was the son of Jean Cornell and the late James H. Cornell. Jim was a member of the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, a U.S. Navy veteran, an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the challenge of a good card game.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by children, Matthew, Ryan, Joseph and Moriah; grandchildren; and a sister, Tina (Charles) Cornell-Massaw, New York.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Amy.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until service time at 7:30 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. His pastor, the Reverend Harriet Hutton will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Cemetery.

Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020
