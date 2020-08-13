1/1
James T. Riedel
James T. Riedel

White Township

James T. Riedel, age 75, of White Twp., arrived at his last and final station on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was outshopped on September 4, 1944, in New Brighton, Pa.

He is survived by his loving family, his daughters, Lisa Lacey (long time companion Bill Gibson), and Tracy Scanlon; loving grandfather to Khristina Toth (Chris), Angela Warren (Troy), Brenden Scanlon (fiancée Sarah), and Vanessa Scanlon; loving great-grandfather to Jeremy Toth, Alexia Toth, Mia Warren, and Troy Warren, IV; brother, Gerald Riedel (Carolyn); and former spouse and friend, Margaret Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Ethel (Taylor) Riedel and sister-in-law, Judy Riedel.

He was an avid model railroader for over 70 years, and was a member of the PA Trolley Museum for over 50 years. James enjoyed spending time with his family.

Friends will be received Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

Family suggests donations to PA Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Rd., Washington, PA 15301, in James' memory.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
