JAMES T. YEAGER
1933 - 2020
James T.

Yeager

Ambridge

James T. Yeager, 87, of Ambridge, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in West Hills Health and Rehab.

Born April 29, 1933, in Ambridge, Pa, he was the son of the late William and Rose Mateka Yeager. He was retired from Armco Steel and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Good Samaritan Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Petkash Yeager; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tammy Yeager, Ambridge and Lisa and Sam Colarossi, Crescent Twp.; two grandchildren, Angela Colarossi, Moon Twp. and Alec Colarossi, Crescent Twp.; one great-grandson, Graeme Bish, Moon Twp.; three brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Helena Yeager and Joe Yeager, all of Baden and John and Patricia Yeager, Harmony Twp and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Yeager and one sister, Shirley Kline.

There will be no viewing. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, are in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
