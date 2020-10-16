1/
JAMES W. "BUTCH" BUTCHER Jr.
James W. 'Butch'

Butcher Jr.

Ambridge

James W. 'Butch' Butcher Jr., 73, of Ambridge, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Born on June 4, 1947, in Bulger, Pa., to the late James and Leona Butcher Sr., Butch is the beloved husband of Susan (Kenney) Butcher for 29 very loving years.

Also surviving are Butch's loving sister, Kathy (John "Dumps") Thomas; nephew, Josh, one great-nephew and one great-niece; stepsons, Larry and Tom (Tessa) Hudepohl; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and Liz Hudepohl.

Butch proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loyal and respected employee of Rite Aid for many years and a Deacon at the United Presbyterian Church in Ambridge, Pa. Butch will be remembered as one of the kindest souls you would have ever meet.

A memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 823 Maplewood Ave, Ambridge, PA 15003, and will be officiated by Rev Beth Wierman and Rev John Dickey.

Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington, PA 15068. 724-335-0100. Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
