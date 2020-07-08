1/
James W. Reisinger II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Reisinger II

New Brighton

James W. Reisinger II, 48, of New Brighton, died Sunday July 5, 2020, in his residence.

He was born July 16, 1971, in New Brighton, the son of Donna (Bable) Reisinger and the late James W. Reisinger, Sr.

James was an Eagle Scout and a former member of both the New Brighton Junior Fire Department and the New Brighton Fire Department.

In addition to his mother, James is survived by his son, Kristopher Reisinger; his sister, Susan (Thomas) Weber; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The Reverend Donald MacNeil will officiate.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in James' name to the New Brighton Fire Department, 610 3rd Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.

Private interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved