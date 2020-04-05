|
|
James Wayne Dobson Sr.
Rochester
James Wayne Dobson, Sr., 40, of Rochester, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home.
He was born September 5, 1979, in Rochester, and was the son of Michelle Defelice Dobson and the late Wayne E. Dobson. James had worked as an auto mechanic.
Surviving him, in addition to his mother, are sons, James W. Dobson, Jr. and Joseph W. Dobson, both of Riverside; a sister, Annmarie (Presley) Kelleher, Pittsburgh; two nieces, Kayleigh and Karalyn Kelleher; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020