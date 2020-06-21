Jamie Goerman
Jamie Goerman

Formerly of Ambridge

Jamie Goerman, 46, formerly of Ambridge, passed away on June 12, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Born December 4, 1973, in Sewickley, he was a son of Lanny (Christina) Goerman of Pittsburgh and the late Patricia J. (Moore) Goerman.

Jamie was an avid Civil War buff just like his dad.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two children, Jamie Goerman, Jr. and Patricia Goerman and a brother, Lanny Goerman, Jr.

Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia, in 2010 and his maternal grandfather, Ralph O. Moore, Sr.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
