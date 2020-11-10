Jane E. Temple
New Brighton
Jane E. Temple, 82, of New Brighton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Moody and a son, Shawn Molter.
Jane leaves four children, Calvin and Randy Temple, both of New Brighton. Lisa (Roger) Aley in Oklahoma and Shiana (Michael) Buckler of Center Township; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
As per her wishes, final arrangements are private.
