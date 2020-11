Jane E. TempleNew BrightonJane E. Temple, 82, of New Brighton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Moody and a son, Shawn Molter.Jane leaves four children, Calvin and Randy Temple, both of New Brighton. Lisa (Roger) Aley in Oklahoma and Shiana (Michael) Buckler of Center Township; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.As per her wishes, final arrangements are private.The family is being served by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000)To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com