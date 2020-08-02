1/1
JANET (GREINER) ERSIK
Janet (Greiner) Ersik

Formerly of Beaver

We say our final goodbyes to the matriarch of our family, Janet Arlene Ersik, on July 23, 2020. Born on September 1, 1937, to Margaret and Charles Greiner of Monaca, Janet passed away at 82 years old in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Married 62 years, Janet raised her family of six in Beaver, Pa., was an amazing cook and was a pretty thrifty shopper.

She is survived by her son, John Ersik, and daughters, Darlene (Bob) Smith, Donna Ersik, Sharon Hoffman, and Valerie (Toby) Schwab, as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Ersik and daughter, Susan Ersik.

When we lose a loved one, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
