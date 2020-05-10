|
|
Janet Jarvie
Sewickley
Janet Jarvie, 96, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020.
Born in Calderbank, Scotland, on October 15, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jane Jarvie. At the age of 6, her family immigrated to America where she was registered at Ellis Island in 1929. Upon their arrival, they took the train to Ambridge and walked to Fair Oaks where they resided through the Depression before moving to Ambridge.
After graduating from Ambridge High School and Duff Business School, Janet worked as a secretary over the years for American Bridge, Elwin G. Smith Co. and Pittsburgh Forgings. She enjoyed reading in her free time and traveling; which took her to such places as Bermuda, London, Hawaii, New Zealand, and her home country, Scotland. She was a long time member of the Sewickley Presbyterian Church.
Janet is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Robert) Hahn, William Jarvie, Thomas (Renee) Jarvie, Craig Jarvie, and Amy Jarvie; eight great-nieces and nephews; and eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, John and William.
Services for Janet will be held privately. Arrangements by COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in her name to The Sewickley Presbyterian Church or The Charitable Service Trust.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020