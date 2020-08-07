1/
JANET L. MCKEEVER
1948 - 2020
Janet L. McKeever

Monaca

Janet L. McKeever, age 71, of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born on October 18, 1948, she was a daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Ballish) Mooney. Janet attended St. John the Baptist School for eight years and then transferred to Monaca High School where she was a member of the school band and a 1966 graduate. In 1967, Janet married Robert Wooddell and had two sons, Brian J. Wooddell and Robert S. Wooddell, Janet was first employed after graduation at Teledyne in Monaca, then at Sargent Electric in Shippingport for ten years and retired after 25 years of employment in 2015 from US Airways. Her positions were in purchasing, warranty, and quality assurance. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca.

She leaves two sons, Brian Wooddell and Robert Wooddell, both of Monaca; a nephew, William Weigle, and his daughter, Brooke; a niece, Katie Weigle and her daughters, Ivy and Lily; a great granddaughter, Scarlett; many cousins, and good friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Weigle in 1983; her loving mother, Dorothy on January 1, 2018, and her loving father, James on December 7, 2011.

Friends will be received on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired in Janet's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
