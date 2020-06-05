Janet M. Sulkowski
Janet M. Sulkowski

Economy Borough

Janet M. Sulkowski, 59, of Economy Borough, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She was born September 25, 1960, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Earl and Diane (Talbert) Vos. She worked as an assembler for Haemonetics Corporation, Leetsdale. Janet was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge and loved working in her flower and vegetable garden.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her mother-in-law, Barbara Sulkowski.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Larry Sulkowski; two daughters, Joanna (George) Cartia of Toronto, Ohio, and Agneska (Tylor) Certich of Economy Borough; and the proud "Grammy" of her ten day old granddaughter, Abigail Diane Certich; three brothers, Earl, James, and Daniel Vos, all of Burgettstown; father-in-law, Theodore Sulkowski of Economy Borough; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Gina Sulkowski of Center Twp.

Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
