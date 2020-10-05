Janet (Saliga) Ramella



Aliquippa



Janet (Saliga) Ramella, 80, of Aliquippa, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls, Pa.



Janet was born in Beaver Falls on November 28, 1939, to the late George and Ann (Seidler) Saliga.



She is survived by her children, Beth Ramella (Todd Reeves) of Marshall Township, Stephen (Jennifer) Ramella of Boston, Mass. and Nikki DeLuca of Ellwood City and her grandchildren, Keyawna Harris, Mia Perry, Riley DeLuca, Travis Novotny, Giovanna DeLuca, and Xander Bowens.



In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her fiancé, Herman "Chuck" Udick.



A graduate of Beaver Falls High School and Geneva College, Janet taught for 32 years at Western Beaver High School. She most enjoyed teaching her speech classes and directing school plays. She loved music, classic movies, books and the theater. Janet had very few biological relatives; however, her family was huge. Through the years, she made many lifelong friends. She was active in her church and in the community.



To say that Janet was opinionated would be an understatement. She was a believer in civil rights, gay rights, women's rights, and animal rights; and she shared her opinions freely and often. She talked about social issues that bothered her in the world and she never backed down from a debate. Janet loved fiercely and she taught her children to do the same. She will be missed.



As per her wishes, no services will be held. Instead, she will make one last trip to the ocean with her family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



