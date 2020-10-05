1/1
JANET (SALIGA) RAMELLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Saliga) Ramella

Aliquippa

Janet (Saliga) Ramella, 80, of Aliquippa, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls, Pa.

Janet was born in Beaver Falls on November 28, 1939, to the late George and Ann (Seidler) Saliga.

She is survived by her children, Beth Ramella (Todd Reeves) of Marshall Township, Stephen (Jennifer) Ramella of Boston, Mass. and Nikki DeLuca of Ellwood City and her grandchildren, Keyawna Harris, Mia Perry, Riley DeLuca, Travis Novotny, Giovanna DeLuca, and Xander Bowens.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her fiancé, Herman "Chuck" Udick.

A graduate of Beaver Falls High School and Geneva College, Janet taught for 32 years at Western Beaver High School. She most enjoyed teaching her speech classes and directing school plays. She loved music, classic movies, books and the theater. Janet had very few biological relatives; however, her family was huge. Through the years, she made many lifelong friends. She was active in her church and in the community.

To say that Janet was opinionated would be an understatement. She was a believer in civil rights, gay rights, women's rights, and animal rights; and she shared her opinions freely and often. She talked about social issues that bothered her in the world and she never backed down from a debate. Janet loved fiercely and she taught her children to do the same. She will be missed.

As per her wishes, no services will be held. Instead, she will make one last trip to the ocean with her family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved