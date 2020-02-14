Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Janice E. Giannetti

Janice E. Giannetti Obituary
Janice E. Giannetti

New Sewickley Township

Janice E. Giannetti, 83, of New Sewickley Twp., formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at North Hills Passavant Hospital.

Born November 1, 1936, in Coraopolis, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Ruby (Depew) Weinheimer.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Giannetti was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Giannetti, on October 15, 2019, and an aunt and uncle, Ann and Fred "Fritz" Rossi.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Wendy) Giannetti; two daughters, Leslie (Mike) Dunahay and Kelly Giannetti; three grandchildren, Kelsey Giannetti, Haley Giannetti, and Robert Hines; a sister, Arlene and Lawrence "Red" Marchionda; a brother, William Weinheimer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Benny and Phyllis Giannetti, Sandra and John Carlin, Betty Jean Gibson, and Pat Giannetti; her devoted cousins; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Interment followed at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
