Janice E.
(Wylie) Katkich
Aliquippa
Janice E. (Wylie) Katkich, 76, of Aliquippa, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on January 31, 1944, in Rochester Hospital, Janice was the daughter of the late Margaret J. Wylie and Earl C. Wilson.
A 1962 graduate of Hopewell High School, Janice went on to work for the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) in Pittsburgh, the Croatian Center in Aliquippa, and the Dietary Department at the Aliquippa Community Hospital.
She was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church in Aliquippa, the St. Titus Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and the Croatian Fraternal Union. Janice also proudly served as the president of the Parent-Teacher Guild (PTG) at St. Titus during her children's school aged years. The most important job and membership that Janice held, however, was that of a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her adoring family for whom "Mammaw" meant the world.
In addition to her parents, Margaret and Earl, and her in-laws, John and Mary Katkich, Janice was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Eugene Mullen.
Janice is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ivan Katkich; her children, Mark (Celeste) Katkich, Edward (Trisha) Katkich, and Steven (Kathleen) Katkich; her grandchildren, Chelsea Katkich (Justin Sutton), Anika, Ava, Brock, Isabella, Gwenyth Katkich, and a seventh grandchild due to be born in December; her sister-in-law, Doris Ann Mullen; her nephew and godson, Jeffrey Mullen, and his daughter, Alexa; and numerous other beloved relatives and friends.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Monday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
The Katkich family would like to express their sincere gratitude to both Gallagher Home Health Services and Gateway Hospice, especially Sierra, for the kindness and care shown towards Janice.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.