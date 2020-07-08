1/
JANICE M. (KOPRIVA) BELL
Janice M. (Kopriva) Bell

New Brighton

Janice M. Bell, 62, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born December 21, 1957, to the late Paul and Theresa (Bedekovich) Kopriva. She worked in the grocery business for the first 20 years and then retired from Villa St. Joseph after 23 plus years. Janice was a member of the New Brighton Croatian Club and the Oak Hill Vets. She was Catholic by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a younger brother, Paul M. Kopriva.

Surviving are her husband, Timothy, whom she married September, 20, 1980; an older brother, James (Patty) Kopriva; and two younger sisters, Patti (Ed) Messmer and Terri (Brian) Elliff. She was an aunt to Jake (Jenn) Messmer, Sydney Messmer, Ana Kopriva, Alex Kopriva, Paige Elliff, Parker Elliff and one great-niece, Olivia Messmer. She also had several nieces and nephews and their families on Tim's side of the family.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the J & J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St., Ste. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
