Janis D. Balmer
Darlington Township
Janis D. Balmer, 80, of Darlington Twp., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.
Born July 8, 1939, in Darlington, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Gladys (Inman) Campbell. Janis loved her dogs, especially, Angel Baby. She was such a kind and gracious person. She greatly appreciated the loving care she received during her time at Brighton Rehab.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle F. Balmer; two brothers, Jack W. and Robert L. Campbell; a sister, Jean Campbell; her good friend, Chuck Madden and her dog, Angel Baby.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill (Ellie) Shumaker and her dog, Blackie Baby.
A livestream service for Janis will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. To join the service, go to- thepresbyterianchurch
ofnewgalilee.org, scroll to the bottom of the web page and click on the YouTube or Facebook logo. You will see the memorial service there. Click to begin viewing the service. Pastor C.F. Hoffman will be officiating.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020