|
|
Jared Michael Ordons
Harmony Township
Jared Michael Ordons, 22, of Harmony Twp., formerly of Leetsdale, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in his residence.
Born July 29, 1997, in Sewickley, he was the son of Allen and Janet Ordons.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Corey Ordons; his sister, Dawn Capozolla and his niece, Ashlynn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Church St., Ambridge, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020