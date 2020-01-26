Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gabauer-Matter Funeral Home - Ambridge
1133 Church Street
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for JARED ORDONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JARED MICHAEL ORDONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JARED MICHAEL ORDONS Obituary
Jared Michael Ordons

Harmony Township

Jared Michael Ordons, 22, of Harmony Twp., formerly of Leetsdale, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in his residence.

Born July 29, 1997, in Sewickley, he was the son of Allen and Janet Ordons.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Corey Ordons; his sister, Dawn Capozolla and his niece, Ashlynn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Church St., Ambridge, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JARED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -