Jason A. HughesWest MifflinJason A. Hughes, 39, of West Mifflin, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 16, 2020.Born May 13, 1981, in Aliquippa, he was the beloved son of Mark A. Hughes. Beloved husband of 12 years to Brynn (Athey) Hughes and dearest father of Cadman, Evan and Jason A. Hughes Jr., all at home.Jason had worked as a mental health therapist and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of eight years, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Robert T. Kennedy of the Little Bethleham Presbyterian Church Shippingport will officiate. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home after his service. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.