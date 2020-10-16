1/1
Jason J. Michalik
Jason J. Michalik

Formerly of Ambridge

Jason J. Michalik, 44, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Ambridge, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Born October 10, 1975, in Sewickley, Pa, he was the son of Deborah (Sabo) Michalik, Ambridge and the late Richard F. Michalik. Upon attending Youngstown State University, Jason pursued his career as an environmental engineer, founded I35 Constructors, LLC, and managed operations in Dallas/Fort Worth and throughout the southern states for over 17 years.

Jason was known for his witty sense of humor, his warm and engaging personality, and his unending thirst to learn new things. He loved to talk with everyone who passed through his life, no matter who they were or state in life. Jason was active in his church and exceled as a mentor to his crew members and especially to Nick Rosinsky whom he treated as a son.

In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Michalik and her fiancé, Antonio Kellem, New Brighton; his sisters, Christine Michalik, Hopewell Twp. and Sheri (Frank) Persuit, Sewickley; brother, Marcus (Shannon) Michalik, Economy; his nieces and nephew, Lani Michalik, Sydney, Morgan and, Avery Persuit and Camryn and Xavier Michalik.

Memorial visitation will be at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Interment will be private at Economy Cemetery. In following the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required and only 25 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Visitors are asked to be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
