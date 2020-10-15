Jay Arnold Linn
Formerly of Monaca
Jay Arnold Linn of Lake Wylie, S.C., passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his family's residence.
Mr. Linn was born March 3, 1938, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late James Arnold and Christine Elliott Linn.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Spickerman and brother-in-law, Ivan Peters.
Survivors are his daughter, Jacqueline L. Linn of Cleveland, Ohio; sons, James J. Linn and wife, Amy of Lake Wylie, S.C. and John A. Linn and wife, Debbie of Oxford Mich.; sisters, Carole Peters of Oviedo, Fla. and Christine Winship of Midlothian, Ill.; as well as seven grandchildren.
Mr. Linn was a long-time hockey and softball coach in the Pittsburgh area as well as a hockey player and official. He also loved gardening and was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was a graduate of Monaca High School and Robert Morris College.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Military Honors.
