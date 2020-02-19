|
Jay C.
Carothers, Sr.
Big Beaver Borough
Jay C. Carothers Sr., 82, of Big Beaver Boro., passed away unexpectedly Monday February 17, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph Rehab.
Born February 8, 1938, in Beaver Falls, Jay was the son of the late Ralph & Carrie (Mallick) Carothers.
Jay was a Veteran in the U.S. Navy and member of the College Hill United Methodist Church. During his career, Jay was a machinist with Babcock & Wilcox and later Koppel Steel. Jay was a part-time Police Officer for Big Beaver Boro, a Pennsylvania Deputy Game Warden and Captain of a charter fishing boat "The Bull Ship." He was a member of multiple clubs, including the F & AM Lodge in New Castle and the Eagles in New Brighton. Jay also enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved his hunting dogs and was a Master Marksman.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca A. "Becky" Carothers on February 29, 2012, and a brother, Dale Carothers.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jay C. Jr. and Leslie Carothers of Beaver Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Kevin Morrell of Big Beaver Boro.; two grandsons, Kevin J. Morrell and Kristopher C. Morrell, both of Big Beaver Boro.; a sister Norma and Bud Sheeler of Koppel and a great niece, Carrie Sheeler.
Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. A service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ken Miller officiating.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 19, 2020