JEAN A. ANTHONY

JEAN A. ANTHONY Obituary
Jean A.

Anthony

Ohioville

Jean A. Anthony, 78, of Ohioville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born October 29, 1941, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Reinel. Jean retired as a cafeteria worker at Lincoln Park, having previously worked at the former Friendship Ridge, Brighton Twp. She was active with the American Legion and Polish Falcons Auxiliaries, both in Midland, and could often be found happily cooking for her family and friends.

Jean will be greatly missed by her husband of nearly 45 years, Karl W. Anthony, Ohioville; five sons, George Twiford, Aliquippa, John Pickens, Columbus, Ohio, Scott Pickens, Okla., Eric Pickens, Midland and Jeremy (Teresa) Pickens, Brighton Twp.; brother, Joseph Reinel, Jr.; sister, Joanne Reinel; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her third great-grandchild.

As per Jean's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date, with burial to take place at that time at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020
