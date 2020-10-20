1/1
JEAN COPELAND ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Copeland Robinson

Patterson Township

Jean Copeland Robinson, 91, of Patterson Township, died on Sunday October 18, 2020.

Jean was born in Shaner, Pa., on November 25, 1928, to the late Norris and Eva Marie Copeland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hengust Robinson, Jr; her grandchildren, Robert Stewart and Katlyn-Marie Hocanson; her sisters and their spouses, Sara (Martin) Nystrand, Grace (Frank) Freeman, Norma (Robert) Wardrop and Vera Copeland and her sisters-in-law, Helen Robinson, Jean Kemmerer, Thelma Mountain and Lillian Robinson.

She is survived by her five daughters and their spouses, Lindaly and Winfield Stewart, Susan Robinson, Kimberly and Craig Hocanson, Dana and Tony Snow and Jane and Victor Bovalino; five grandchildren, Winfield (Crystal) Stewart, Justin Stewart, Jeanna (Michael) Anderson and Alexis and Victoria Bovalino; seven great grandchildren, Kayliegh, Ava and Gracie Stewart, Capri Muir, Justin Matthew Stewart, Michael and Mickaylin Anderson and many loved nieces and nephews.

Jean has always been a strong-willed and independent woman. A child during the Great Depression, she survived diphtheria and appendicitis. She graduated from Sewickley High School and later married the love of her life, Rev. Hengust Robinson, Jr., to whom she dedicated her life, love and support. The couple traveled the world in ministry serving Methodist Churches across the Western Pennsylvania area. Jean loved her family and dedicated her life to her beloved husband, her five daughters and her faith. Jean managed a jewelry store and served on countless committees. Her accolades include a 50-year membership of the Eastern Star and PEO, holding various offices in the United Methodist Women, the Ruth M. Smith Board, and as a Sunday School Teacher. She was a member of the College Hill United Methodist Church and later attended Chippewa United Methodist Church.

Friends and family alike were welcomed to Jean's table. She loved to cook. From spaghetti dinners to Sunday lunch to Pitt Tailgates, Jean ensured no one left with an empty stomach. She had an infectious personality, a beautiful smile and kindness that warmed the room. Her family joked often about her ability to make strangers feel comfortable confiding in her.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA. Funeral service at Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., officiated by Rev. Elmer Reamer (nephew). Private interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice.

Memorial contributions made be made, if desired, to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009; Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010, or College Avenue United Methodist Church, 345 College Avenue Beaver, PA 15009.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved