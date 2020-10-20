Jean Copeland Robinson
Patterson Township
Jean Copeland Robinson, 91, of Patterson Township, died on Sunday October 18, 2020.
Jean was born in Shaner, Pa., on November 25, 1928, to the late Norris and Eva Marie Copeland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hengust Robinson, Jr; her grandchildren, Robert Stewart and Katlyn-Marie Hocanson; her sisters and their spouses, Sara (Martin) Nystrand, Grace (Frank) Freeman, Norma (Robert) Wardrop and Vera Copeland and her sisters-in-law, Helen Robinson, Jean Kemmerer, Thelma Mountain and Lillian Robinson.
She is survived by her five daughters and their spouses, Lindaly and Winfield Stewart, Susan Robinson, Kimberly and Craig Hocanson, Dana and Tony Snow and Jane and Victor Bovalino; five grandchildren, Winfield (Crystal) Stewart, Justin Stewart, Jeanna (Michael) Anderson and Alexis and Victoria Bovalino; seven great grandchildren, Kayliegh, Ava and Gracie Stewart, Capri Muir, Justin Matthew Stewart, Michael and Mickaylin Anderson and many loved nieces and nephews.
Jean has always been a strong-willed and independent woman. A child during the Great Depression, she survived diphtheria and appendicitis. She graduated from Sewickley High School and later married the love of her life, Rev. Hengust Robinson, Jr., to whom she dedicated her life, love and support. The couple traveled the world in ministry serving Methodist Churches across the Western Pennsylvania area. Jean loved her family and dedicated her life to her beloved husband, her five daughters and her faith. Jean managed a jewelry store and served on countless committees. Her accolades include a 50-year membership of the Eastern Star and PEO, holding various offices in the United Methodist Women, the Ruth M. Smith Board, and as a Sunday School Teacher. She was a member of the College Hill United Methodist Church and later attended Chippewa United Methodist Church.
Friends and family alike were welcomed to Jean's table. She loved to cook. From spaghetti dinners to Sunday lunch to Pitt Tailgates, Jean ensured no one left with an empty stomach. She had an infectious personality, a beautiful smile and kindness that warmed the room. Her family joked often about her ability to make strangers feel comfortable confiding in her.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA. Funeral service at Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., officiated by Rev. Elmer Reamer (nephew). Private interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice.
Memorial contributions made be made, if desired, to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009; Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010, or College Avenue United Methodist Church, 345 College Avenue Beaver, PA 15009.