Jean E. Kludo

Zelienople

Jean E. Kludo, age 82, of Zelienople, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Born September 2, 1937, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Clifford R. Fair and Norma Jean Collar Fair.

Jean was a graduate of New Brighton High School. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry Twp., where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader in Cranberry Twp. She retired as a teacher's aide for Haine Elementary School after 27 years of service. Above all, Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Terri L. Shidemantle of Zelienople, Kelly S. (Ron) Lutz of Zelienople, and Jack P. Kludo, Jr., of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and her brother, John C. (Claire) Fair of Erie.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack P. Kludo, who passed away on March 31, 2020, and her son-in-law, Don Shidemantle.

In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylan

funeralservices.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
