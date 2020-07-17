1/
JEAN E. MCGURGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. McGurgan

Conway

Jean E. McGurgan, 77, of Conway, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Walter and Jenny Kaczynski.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John R. McGurgin; her sons, John (Heidi) and Steve (Debi) McGurgin and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Roman and Sydney.

Jean was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed the casino, traveling, going to the movies, and most of all spending time with the love of her life, John.

Friends we received on Sunday, June 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of a Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m., in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, PA, David M. Alvarez Supervisor, 724-869-7700.

The family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Service
07:30 PM
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved