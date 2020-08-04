Jean Grace Kuriger



Conway



Jean Grace Kuriger, 93, of Conway , passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.



She was the daughter of the late Francis W. and Grace Parsons.



She was a member of the Conway United Presbyterian Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald B. Kuriger and a brother, Frank Parsons.



She is survived by two children , Donald P. (Susan) Kuriger and Linda (Bob) Kmett and grandchildren, Adam Johnston and Jamie and Daniel Kuriger.



Friends will be received Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez Supervisor, 724-869-7700. Interment will be private.



We will be adhering to the CDC guidelines and masks must be worn at all times.



