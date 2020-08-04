1/1
JEAN GRACE KURIGER
Jean Grace Kuriger

Conway

Jean Grace Kuriger, 93, of Conway , passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

She was the daughter of the late Francis W. and Grace Parsons.

She was a member of the Conway United Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald B. Kuriger and a brother, Frank Parsons.

She is survived by two children , Donald P. (Susan) Kuriger and Linda (Bob) Kmett and grandchildren, Adam Johnston and Jamie and Daniel Kuriger.

Friends will be received Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez Supervisor, 724-869-7700. Interment will be private.

We will be adhering to the CDC guidelines and masks must be worn at all times.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
