Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANETTE MARKVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANETTE MARKVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANETTE MARKVAN Obituary
Jeanette Markvan

Harmony Township

Jeanette Markvan, 97, of Harmony Twp., died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St Joseph.

Born November 18, 1922, in Ambridge, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anna Kasparik Zwatty.

She formerly worked as a Deputy of the Clerk of Courts at the Beaver County Courthouse. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, the Ladies Altar Society and was a graduate of Ambridge Area High School with the Class of 1940.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Markvan on August 22, 2018; two brothers, John and Walter Markvan and two sisters, Olga Russell and Mary Posega.

Surviving are her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ronald Markvan, Ambridge and Robert and Jeannie Markvan, Mason, Ohio and three grandchildren, Aaron, Miriam and Leah Markvan.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Translation of the body will follow to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Additional viewing will be held Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Very Reverend Father William Evansky officiating. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery

The family would like to thank the Staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph for the loving care they gave Jeanette.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church Memorial Fund in her memory.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -