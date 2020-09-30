1/
Jeffrey R. Bobish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey R. Bobish

Hopewell Township

Jeffrey R. Bobish, 66, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born on July 16, 1954, in Aliquippa, a son of the late John and Katherine Bobish. Jeffrey was a member of St. Titus Church. He was a graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado. He was a retired independent contractor and a member of the Teamsters.

Jeff was a dedicated father and loving husband. He was an avid golfer, skier and world traveler, who loved spending time with friends and family from Pennsylvania to Thailand.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Laddah Bobish; three children, Brittney, Jeffrey Logan, and Madisen Bobish; a brother, Nicholas Bobish; two sisters, Sue Lichvarcik and Kathy Bobish; his ex-wife, Laurel Bobish; and many nieces and nephews. He is beloved and remembered by family and friends (The Rat Pack).

Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darroch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved