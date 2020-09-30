Jeffrey R. Bobish
Hopewell Township
Jeffrey R. Bobish, 66, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was born on July 16, 1954, in Aliquippa, a son of the late John and Katherine Bobish. Jeffrey was a member of St. Titus Church. He was a graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado. He was a retired independent contractor and a member of the Teamsters.
Jeff was a dedicated father and loving husband. He was an avid golfer, skier and world traveler, who loved spending time with friends and family from Pennsylvania to Thailand.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Laddah Bobish; three children, Brittney, Jeffrey Logan, and Madisen Bobish; a brother, Nicholas Bobish; two sisters, Sue Lichvarcik and Kathy Bobish; his ex-wife, Laurel Bobish; and many nieces and nephews. He is beloved and remembered by family and friends (The Rat Pack).
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
.