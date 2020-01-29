Home

JEFFREY V. ALFORD

Jeffrey V. Alford of Beaver Falls, passed away on January 22, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

Jeff was born on May 23, 1956, to the late William and Virginia Alford. Jeff was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Medical Center Beaver and spent the last several years working at the Beaver Falls Humane Society Thrift Store.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Alford; a sister, Joyce Pope and two nieces, Tonya and Brandy Alford.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Clifford (Janice) Alford and a host of aunts, one uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and a devoted friend, Terry Rea.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tarabay and her staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Concordia Visiting Nurses and Good Samaritan Hospice for all of the love and care they provided for Jeff, as well as his family, in addition Michael's Tavern of Beaver Falls, for making the atmosphere a Jeopardy bar where Jeff could come and answer all of the questions. He was a kind and caring man and he will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Jeff was a true Pittsburgh Steeler's fan and always wore Steeler's gear. If he could of, he would of literally bled black and gold!

The family would like for those attending Jeff's home going services to show him some love one final time - by wearing black and gold; wear your Steeler's gear!

Friends will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 am to 1 p.m. followed by a home going service at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS located at 1411 6th Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
