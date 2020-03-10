|
Jennie J. (Paraniuk) Lindsey, 79, of Baden, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Wayne Lindsey; loving mother of Mark (Paula) Lindsey, Freeport, Pa., and Michele (Todd) Weidner of Ambridge; grandmother of Hanna (Doug) Chumita, Emily Lindsey, Olivia Lindsey, and Amanda (Wesley Sterrett) Weidner; and sister of Robert (Jane) Paraniuk of Baden.
She was a graduate of Ambridge High school, was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Church, Christian Mothers, and a pirogie pincher.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Johns the Baptist Church, Baden. Burial will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020