More Obituaries for JEROME NARROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEROME A. NARROW

JEROME A. NARROW Obituary
Jerome A.

Narrow

Pittsburgh

Jerome A. Narrow, 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Born in Washington, D.C. to the late Samuel and Anne (Carmin) Narrow. He grew up in Teaneck, N.J. and throughout his career he was involved in many endeavors including Nuclear Medicine Technology and Aviation electronics.

He was the loving father of Nathaniel Narrow and brother of David Narrow

A Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at RONE FUNERAL SERVICE, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, Millville, New Jersey.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of RONE FUNERAL SERVICE, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
